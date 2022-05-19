Shaky Knees 2022: Intro

by Hadley Schaffer // DJ Duckington

Just six months after their last festival, Shaky Knees is back again with yet another unbelievable lineup of artists. I have had the privilege of being granted another media credential for the weekend, and I will be sharing my daily coverage of the event and more right here on WUSC-FM’s blog.

Shaky Knees 2022: Friday Recap

Shaky Knees 2022: Saturday Recap

Shaky Knees 2022: Sunday Recap

Top 10 Performances at Shaky Knees 2022

Shaky Knees 2022: Setlists

Shaky Knees 2023 Lineup Predictions

A Word on Phone Theft at Music Festivals

I was a bit worried I would not be able to make it to Atlanta for this year’s festival, since my car broke down in Columbia the day I was supposed to drive down. Luckily, a local car shop was able to fix it up just in time, and I was able to make it down for an incredible weekend. I am beyond grateful for the Shaky Knees team, C3 Press and WUSC for allowing this to happen again, and I hope to have more opportunities like this in the future!

