Throwback Thursday: Interview with Paisley & The Birdwalkers!

In anticipation of our final fundraiser week event on Saturday, the first-ever WUSC Femme Fest , check out this interview we did in March of 2021 with local headliner Paisley & the Birdwalkers! DJ Manny chats with them about life as women in the music industry, how they got started, the local Columbia music scene, and more.

If you haven’t bought tickets to Femme Fest yet, here’s the link to that here! And find out more about the local folk band Paisley & The Birdwalkers on their website.

