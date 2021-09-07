Our Weekly Top 30 Chart // 09.07.21

I can’t believe it’s already fall. Everyone start panicking and run to Trader Joe’s! The kringle has arrived. Be sure to come out to our karaoke night this upcoming Thursday at the New Brooklyn Tavern! Embarrass your friends and strangers alike.

If you have no idea what charts are and you clicked to find out, let’s dive in:

Charts are the top 30 most played, and recently released, albums of the past week that every college radio station in the country reports to the North American College and Community (or NACC). This particular chart is special and specific to WUSC. Our music director, Jonas, puts it together by looking back at our playlist log to determine the top 30 plays. That usually means that the top album is the most popular among DJs currently.

That number one most played album for us DJs this week was….Pono by A Great Big Pile of Leaves, a 90s indie-rock band out of Brooklyn.

Listen to our Top 30 Chart below!