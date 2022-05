WUSC and SGTV present: WUSC LIVE! A series where we highlight local artists and give them a space to perform right here at the WUSC station. In our second episode, we feature singer-songwriter Danielle Howle who performed three of her original songs right from our music library. Check it out below!

HOST: Whit Ashley GRAPHICS / VIDEO / AUDIO: Calista Pushman

Similar Posts: