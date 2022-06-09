WUSC Pride

By Trevor Crocker (DJ Grilt Cheez)

June is Pride Month, which was created to celebrate the accomplishments of and advocate for inclusion and equity for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. June was chosen as Pride Month to pay tribute to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York, a major catalyst for today’s gay rights movement. The LGBTQIA+ community has made undeniable contributions to music and to the United States as a whole, and it is important that these contributions and accomplishments are recognized and celebrated and that LGBTQIA+ individuals are able to be their authentic selves and live openly all year.

For Pride Month, it is important to support the visibility and work of all LGBTQIA+ musicians and artists, and at WUSC we are committed to showing our support and recognition for all LGBTQIA+ musicians. One way that you can show your support is by donating to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ individuals in music and the arts. We have compiled a few organizations that you can consider looking into or donating to, if you’re able, that are dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ individuals in music and the arts.

South Carolina Pride

A non-profit organization that advocates for and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in South Carolina. They put on the annual SC Pride Festival and Outfest Columbia, among other inclusive events. According to their website, they are, “dedicated to serving the needs of the LGBTQ+ community and its partners through educational events, entertainment, community outreach, and celebrations of diversity throughout the year.”

They support the South Carolina LGBTQIA+ community by putting on educational and celebratory public events, fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights, and leading the Brave The Rainbow campaign for local establishments.

You can donate from the link below:

The LGBT Academy of Recording Arts

A non-profit organization that works to promote and recognize LGBTQIA+ music artists, as well as helping give artists the resources they need to succeed as musicians. According to their website, they were “created to promote the advancement and appreciation of LGBT music culture & heritage as a recognized artform, create opportunities to support the development of young aspiring artists, increase visibility in honoring, documenting and archiving the contributions and achievements of marginalized LGBT artists into music & entertainment history.”

They support LGBTQIA+ musicians by promoting Promoting LGBTQIA+ music and culture, promoting LGBTQIA+ music visibility, and documenting and archiving the accomplishments of LGBTQIA+ musicians.

You can donate from the link below:

Black Trans Femme Artist Collective

A community-based arts organization that provides resources and support to Black trans femme artists and musicians. According to their website, they were created, “To create spaces for the production and preservation of Black trans art and culture by building community with Black trans femme artists and providing them with the resources and support necessary to thrive.”

They support LGBTQIA+ artists and musicians by highlighting Black trans femme music and art, directly lending aid to musicians and artists, and assisting with Black trans femme project production.

You can donate from the link below:

Color Of Music Collective

An LGBTQIA+ advocacy collective that strives to promote LGBTQIA+ musicians, a historically underrepresented group in the music industry.

According to their website, they were started “to amplify the voices of people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals working in the music industry.”

They support LGBTQIA+ musicians by hosting networking panels that provide resources and education to LGBTQIA+ artists and workers in the music industry.

You can donate from the link below:

