BACK2SCHOOL Rave Recap!

If you didn’t come out to the rave we had this weekend, ya messed up. Our collaboration with Chemically Imbalanced Productions for a night of mind bogglingly hopping EDM, endless amounts of dancing and community was so freaking fun, so thanks to everyone that came out and made it happen! Check out some pictures of the night below, and stay tuned for our other cool upcoming events, like our new reoccurring open mic night every Tuesday at the New Brookland Tavern!































































































































































Photos taken by our very own Hadley Schaffer, follow his photo account on Instagram here!